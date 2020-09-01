The Ministry of Public Security has announced that three police officers sacrificed, one person died and another was injured during a disturbance in Dong Tam, My Duc District, Hanoi on January 9 morning. The area planned for the construction of Mieu Mon Airport in Dong Tam, My Duc District, Hanoi. Photo: Thai Binh Since December 31, 2019, some units of the Ministry of Defense has collaborated with the local agencies to build a fence to protect the Mieu Mon Airport in Dong Tam, Hanoi as planned. According to the Ministry of Public Security, during the construction process, in the morning of January 9, some locals used grenades, petrol bombs, knives… to attack the functional forces, causing public disorder. As a result, “three police officers sacrificed, one opposer died and one was injured”. The functional forces restrained and arrested violators and launched investigation and prosecution against the law violators in accordance with the law. Currently, relevant units are carrying out the construction of the fence of Mieu Mon Airport as planned. Moc Mien Hanoi calls on individuals illegally arresting police to confess Hanoi prosecutes 14 former officials for land violations in Dong Tam

Three policemen died in Hanoi's Dong Tam disturbance have 264 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.