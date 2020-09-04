Three imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, total rises to 1,049

A medical worker checks the temperature of a man in a quarantine centre in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị HÀ NỘI — Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday evening, including an 8-year-old boy, raising the total number of patients in Việt Nam to 1,049, according to the Ministry of Health. All of the new cases were quarantined in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province after entering the country. Patient 1,047 is an eight-year-old boy from Duy Tiên District, Hà Nam Province. Patient 1,048 is a 35-year-old man from Phù Lỗ Commune, Sóc Sơn District in Hà Nội. Patient 1,049 is a man, 43 years old and from Quảng Phúc Ward, Ba Đồn Town in Quảng Bình Province. The three new patients returned to Việt Nam from Ukraine on September 1 on flight VN28. They tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by the HCM City Pasteur Institute on Friday. Now they are under treatment at the Long Điền District Medical Station in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Nineteen patients were given the all-clear on Friday in Đà Nẵng City and Quảng Nam Province. At present, more than 61,900 people are under quarantine at home, in hospitals and in quarantine centres. — VNS

