Trade The weak greenback challenges By Linh Trang Sunday, Sep 6, 2020,17:03 (GMT+7) The weak greenback challengesBy Linh Trang Business prospects of exporters in the coming time will greatly depend on the developments of Covid-19 as well as the economic recovery in major markets such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan – PHOTO: TRAN NGOC LINH If the greenback continues its downward trend, it will be more or less a challenge to export to the United States, currently Vietnam’s largest export market In the first six months of the year, enterprises in general and exporters in particular suffered multiple hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Solutions like border lockdowns or social distancing have affected both supply (the supply chain of products are interrupted) and demand (the demand for consumption declines in many markets, and consumers worldwide tend to tighten their purse strings as their income drops). The new situation has left a negative impact on the business results of the exporting companies currently listed on the stock exchange, especially those active in the seafood, textile, and rubber processing industries. Vinh Hoan Corporation (VHC) is a case in point. Traditionally a leading company in tra fish export, Vinh Hoan earned only some VND3.26 trillion in… Read full this story

The weak greenback challenges have 256 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.