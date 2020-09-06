Illustration by Đỗ Dũng By Nguyễn Ngọc Thuần Just one short hour earlier, I had yet to profess my love for X. She and I had been chatting about this and that in my office during the lunch break: the weather, the past, even my crazy ex-girlfriend. X, in turn, told me about a funeral she’d been to, where she sat near a dying old woman. She imagined, at that moment, the old woman soon dropping dead. She could envision her thin, transparent, amber-like nails. And every time she went to a funeral, by some coincidence or perhaps just her imagination running wild, she always seemed to be seated near one dying old woman or another. As she told me this she smiled, enigmatically. It’s just a coincidence, I assured her. Yes, she replied, it is indeed. But she couldn’t help thinking that she’s somehow had a tendency to seek out dying old women at every funeral she’s been to. Another reason, I wondered out loud, maybe that funerals inherently trigger thoughts and reactions. Like a friend of mine who always has to pee whenever he flies. As the plane prepares for take-off and the bathroom is off limits,… Read full this story

The Soul of Cucumbers have 263 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.