Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty

Women from poor households living in Mường Tè District, Lai Châu Province, check loan programmes for production to escape poverty. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — Government policies and programmes on poverty reduction have changed the lives of ethnic minority people in the northern border provinces. Mèo Vạc District, one of the six poorest districts of the northernmost province of Hà Giang, as well as the country as a whole, is eligible for a special government support scheme, the programme 30A – a collection of comprehensive poverty alleviation efforts effective since 2008. With support from 30A, the district with its mountainous terrain and rocky soil, has gradually escaped poverty. The poverty rate reduced from 66.01 per cent in 2015 to 35.99 per cent in 2020, according to the local authority's report. Dùng A Dương, head of a near-poor household in Xín Cái Commune, is among 20 households trying to climb out of poverty thanks to a project helping them to breed cows. Dương said he is raising a herd of cows and is going to sell two of the animals. The money collected will help his family repay 40 per cent of the support capital provided by the project.

