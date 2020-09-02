Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has long been mooted as a potential successor to Abe. AFP/VNA Photo TOKYO — Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday announced his candidacy to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, vowing to push forward with the Japanese premier’s signature economic policies. The 71-year-old Suga, who has been Abe’s right-hand man for nearly eight years, is on course to secure about 70 per cent of the votes of party lawmakers, making him the clear front-runner. The race for the party’s top post will officially kick off on September 8 and a new leader will be elected at a joint plenary meeting of LDP party members from both houses of parliament to be held on September 14. The LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to convene an extraordinary Diet session and choose a new prime minister on September 16. The new LDP president is all but certain to become Japan’s prime minister as the party controls the lower house. The winner will serve the remainder of Abe’s term as party leader through September 2021. At a press conference early yesterday evening, Suga said… Read full this story

Suga announces LDP leadership bid, vows to continue Abenomics have 368 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.