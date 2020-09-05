Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields

In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields. Students throughout the country returned to school on May 4 after three months of staying at home because of Covid-19. Vietnamese students have a two-week Tet holiday and a three-month summer break. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 20 million students spent a prolonged school break following the Tet holiday in late January. In class students wear school uniforms with protective masks. At many schools, students even wear anti droplet face shields. In other countries, students are encouraged to wear anti droplet face shields at school. However, these are countries which report thousands of new infection cases every day. In the countries with cold climate, students feel better when wearing the shields. Anti droplet face shields have been used by many adults since the epidemic outbreak as an effective tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kim Chi Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US. 15-20 percent of HCM City primary school… Read full this story

