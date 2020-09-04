An exam supervisor gives questions to students who sit for the second phase of the national high school graduation exam at Chu Văn An Highschool in the Central Highland city of Buôn Ma Thuột, in Đắk Lắk province. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — More than 26,000 students who were either in quarantine or live in areas where social distancing measures are in place due to COVID-19 sat the national high school examination on Thursday. This year, for the first time, the exam has been organised in two phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 867,000 candidates finished the first phase on August 10. Their peers who could not sit the first phase of the exam attended the second phase, taking the literature test on Thursday morning, maths on Thursday afternoon, social or natural sciences on Friday morning and foreign languages on Friday afternoon. Examination councils were set up in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam, Đắk Lắk, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Ngãi, Lạng Sơn, Quảng Trị, Thái Bình, Hoà Bình and Bắc Giang for the 26,000 students from 27 cities and provinces in this phase. Figures from localities showed more than 26,160 students were expected to attend the second phase,… Read full this story

Students in COVID-19-hit localities take national exam have 330 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.