Some people at Ban Co Market in HCM City’s District 3 wear their face masks improperly (Photo: courtesy of www.sggp.org.vn) HCM City – Many traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions. After detecting new COVID-19 cases at traditional markets in central Da Nang city, HCM City as well as others in the country have strengthened disease control and prevention measures at traditional markets and temporary markets.Preventive measures The people’s committees of all districts in the city have supported the traditional markets’ management boards on disease prevention and control by removing all temporary markets, among other measures. VNA

Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at HCM City"s markets have 219 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.