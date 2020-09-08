Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam

The ‘new normal’ is accelerating the trend of foreign investors relocating production lines to Vietnam, according to Bizlive. Alex Feldman, chair of USABC (US-ASEAN Business Council), said that US businesses believe that in the time to come, investors will pay more attention to the ability of governments to cope with external shocks when considering their investments. The two giant technology firms are considering selling Pixel4A, Pixel5 and Surface computers in Vietnam. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) on July 17 announced that 57 enterprises would receive support to move to Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. As the US-China relationship has become worse and the trade war escalated, there have been many discussions in the US and other countries on how to ease reliance on Chinese economy and the companies from China. Nikkei reported that the Japanese government would prop up 70 billion yen to Japanese enterprises in this campaign. Prior to that, it also provided grants of 243.5 billion last April to help Japanese enterprises ease the reliance on China. Vietnam has resumed some commercial air routes, creating favorable conditions for foreign specialists to enter Vietnam to implement investment projects. Mai Lan Vietnam gov’t… Read full this story

