Stock exchange profit up in H1

Outside the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in HCM City. HoSE is a State-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Finance, operating under the model of one-member limited liability company. — Photo baodautu.vn HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE)'s pre-tax profits increased 19 per cent year-on-year in the first six months to VNĐ238 billion (US$10.3 million). There was also a rise in its revenues, which climbed 17 per cent to VNĐ380 billion, according to the exchange's newly released half-yearly statement. Transaction charges accounted for 85 per cent of its revenues. The rest was revenue from trading software usage, other commercial operations and services and listing fees. HoSE is a State-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Finance, operating under the model of one-member limited liability company. The exchange targets to earn nearly VNĐ810 billion in revenue and VNĐ453 billion in profit. It set out important tasks this year, including renewing the governance and preparing for the merger of two stock exchanges HoSE and HNX, perfecting the system of regulations, processes and professional guidance for the revised Law on Securities taking effect from the beginning of 2021. HoSE said it would develop the market towards larger size, promoting liquidity while improving the…

