Steelmakers urge import protection

Many markets use anti-dumping measures for steel products, photo: Le Toan The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) last week extended the time of an ongoing investigation to decide whether to apply anti-dumping measures for cold-rolled steel products from China, nearly a year after the investigation started. The investigation was initially requested by local producers such as Posco Vietnam Co., Ltd., China Steel Sumikin Vietnam JSC, and Phu My Flat Steel Ltd. The MoIT said that the deadline for the investigation of this case would be March 2021 as it needs more time to review and clarify problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, local steelmakers complained in a petition sent to the MoIT last year that these imported products originating from China have been causing damage to their business and cited that these Chinese steel products have been being sold at prices 4-14 per cent lower than local ones, and 9-19 per cent lower than imports from Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Cold-rolled steel sheets offer a variety of outstanding properties, including easy formability and a smooth, clean surface, and are used in automobiles, appliances, furniture, and many other everyday items. Anti-dumping measures, such as the requested ones, are… Read full this story

