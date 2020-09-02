Standing guard as independence proclaimed

Ly Ly Cao & Minh Phuong September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so. Rewind 75 years to September 2, 1945, which is forever etched into the memory of every single Vietnamese. This is our Independence Day. Many around the country will have stories to tell. The older generation witnessed first-hand the remarkable events of that special day. Those younger will speak of their ancestors, who proudly played a part in shaping Việt Nam’s future. Phạm Gia Đốc, on the other hand, was right in the thick of it. He remembers clearly the events of that day because of the important role he played. ON DUTY: Phạm Gia Đốc was assigned to protect the podium where President Hồ Chi Minh declared independence. VNS Photo Ly Ly Cao. As a member of the first police department, he was in charge of protecting the podium where President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam in Hà Nội’s Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945 . At that time, though, he didn’t know exactly who he was protecting. “After we had seized power from the French colonialists and the Japanese… Read full this story

