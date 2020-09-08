Special health benefits of Quang Hanh hot mineral source analysed by the Japanese director

Mondelez Kinh Do seeks to continue leading snack market with ‘Make it right’ strategyFrom the penthouses of City Garden to the penthouses of The River – luxury has a new frontierA new trend: Luxury healthcare resorts in VietnamRobust earnings improve AM Best’s ratings outlook for PVI InsuranceTracking Dutch Lady’s rise to top of global nutrition brands list Mr. Wataru Shintaku. The health values brought by Quang Hanh hot mineral source (Cam Pha City, Quang Ninh Province) are said to be very rare in the world by Wataru Shintaku – the Japanese director of Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh Resort. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic is changing people’s travelling habits and health care tourism will be the dominating trend. Why do you come to Viet Nam even though you have many years of experience in the management and operation of onsens in Japan? Japan has more than 25,000 hot springs (onsen). Originally considered a kind of bath good for health only, onsens have been developed to become the most popular tourist attractions in Japan. In Japanese history, the popularity of onsens was clearly reflected through cultural development. Onsens satisfy the demand for fun and relaxation with friends, colleagues, families and couples…. Read full this story

