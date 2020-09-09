South-east, Mekong Delta regions to prioritise transport infrastructure

Vàm Cống bridge across Hậu river in the Mekong Delta. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng has urged localities in the south-east and Mekong Delta regions to develop transport infrastructure by diversifying the sources of and effectively using capital over the next five years. Speaking at a conference on socio-economic development in the two regions, he called on them to lay out their objectives and priorities for public investment in 2021-25 to ensure “focused and effective investment.” “The socio-economic plans need to be consistent with and build on the achievements of the last five years.” Development should focus on people, narrowing the development gap between various regions, ensuring social security, and reducing poverty. “Strict management and control of public investment is needed to minimise losses to the government exchequer and squander.” The south-eastern region must prioritise resources for developing ports, airports and roads linking ports. The delta region must focus on resolving challenges related to transportation, water storage, and riverbank and coastal erosion. Provinces and cities in the two regions would be able to take advantage of the shift of global investment flows by 2025, attracting large-scale and hi-tech investment to create value chains. They… Read full this story

