Nation Son La woman arrested for trafficking synthetic drugs The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020,17:37 (GMT+7) Son La woman arrested for trafficking synthetic drugsThe Saigon Times Exhibits seized in a drug trafficking case. Song Thi Sua, a resident of Son La Province, has been arrested for trafficking 2,000 pills of synthetic drugs – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local law enforcement agencies including the border guards and the police of Son La Province on September 8 apprehended Song Thi Sua, a female resident of the province’s Song Ma District, for trafficking 2,000 pills of synthetic drugs, and seized other relevant exhibits. The 47-year-old admitted that she took advantage of being a local resident living in the border area where competent authorities do not conduct regular inspections. She bought the illicit drugs from a stranger to be resold at a profit. The suspect was caught while she was taking the drugs home. Local police are investigating the case. Share with your friends:

Son La woman arrested for trafficking synthetic drugs have 246 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.