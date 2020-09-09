Infrastructure Some 500 households receive compensation for Long Thanh airport project The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020,10:26 (GMT+7) Some 500 households receive compensation for Long Thanh airport projectThe Saigon Times A resident affected by the Long Thanh airport project receives compensation. The government of Long Thanh District of Dong Nai Province has spent VND950 billion on compensating 500 households – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Up to now, the government of Long Thanh District of Dong Nai Province has spent VND950 billion on compensating some 500 households affected by the Long Thanh Airport project. Today, September 8, the district government paid over VND250 billion to 100 households, who have moved, with some 60 hectares of land, making it the fifth payment. Earlier, the district had spent VND668 billion to pay for site clearance at some 400 households. The affected households have each been paid from tens of millions of Vietnamese dong to VND15 billion. Le Van Tiep, vice chairman of Long Thanh District, told VietnamPlus that in the first phase of the airport project, some 600 hectares of land owned by over 1,000 households needs to be recalled, while the rest of the area for the first phase is a rubber plantation owned by… Read full this story
