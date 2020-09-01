Nation Some 200,000 Danang households to undergo Covid-19 tests The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020,12:42 (GMT+7) Some 200,000 Danang households to undergo Covid-19 testsThe Saigon Times A medical worker takes a sample from a suspected case for Covid-19 testing. Danang authorities will conduct Covid-19 tests on some 200,000 households – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Danang authorities will conduct Covid-19 tests on some 200,000 households to enhance the city’s disease control efforts and gradually ease social distancing measures. Over the past two days, the local police visited many houses in the city to make a list of households, which have yet to be tested for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in line with the directive of the Danang Steering Committee for Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control. Each household will choose one member as a representative to have his/her sample taken for testing. If he/she tests positive for the virus, the household will be quarantined, VnExpress news site reported. The plan to test each representative from these households in the city is aimed at tracing all those who were in contact with Covid-19 patients, stated Ngo Thi Kim Yen, director of the municipal Department of Health. The Covid-19 testing plan is expected to… Read full this story

