Infrastructure Site clearance issues blamed for slow progress of Thu Thiem BT projects: State Audit The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020,16:43 (GMT+7) Site clearance issues blamed for slow progress of Thu Thiem BT projects: State AuditThe Saigon Times File photo of a road being constructed in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2, HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Site clearance problems are the main reason for the slow progress of the three build-transfer (BT) projects— the technical infrastructure for the northern zone and the North-South arterial road project, the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project and the four main roads project—in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2, HCMC, the State Audit announced early this week. In an official dispatch on the construction and capital management of BT projects in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area issued on August 31, the State Audit asked the authorities of districts 1 and 2, the Management Board for Investment and Construction of Transport Projects, the Management Board for Investment and Construction of Thu Thiem New Urban Area and relevant agencies to accelerate site clearance and quickly hand over the cleared land to investors so they can complete the projects soon. They… Read full this story

Site clearance issues blamed for slow progress of Thu Thiem BT projects: State Audit have 288 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.