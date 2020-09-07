Sin Suối Hồ, an attractive community-based tourism village

Sin Suối Hồ village has a beautiful natural landscape, cool climate all year round. Photo laichau.gov.vn Trúc Lâm Located about 30km from Lai Châu City, Sin Suối Hồ Village in Sin Suối Hồ commune, Phong Thổ District, Lai Châu Province has a beautiful natural landscape and cool climate year-round. From Lai Châu City, following the paved road, passing the winding curves of the passes hidden in the clouds, the village appeared before our eyes. Since 2015, Sin Suối Hồ has been recognised as a community-based tourism village. According to the head of the village, Vàng A Chỉnh, Sin Suối Hồ used to be home to a large number of drug addicts. However, since 2005, the number of addicts has decreased gradually. To date, there are no drug addicts in the village thanks to the development of community-based tourism. From being a poor village, after 15 years, nowadays, the incomes of households have increased from tourism and selling local products such as orchids, cardamom, brocade and products made of rattan and bamboo. Golden spring Sin Suối Hồ in Mông language means “golden spring”, conjuring up the image of a peaceful small village, full of fruit trees with waterfalls and streams whispering all… Read full this story

