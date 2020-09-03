Share rally narrows in afternoon trade

Investors at An Binh Securities Trading Floor. – VNA/VNS Photo The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange rose 0.48 per cent to close at 962.90 points. On the southern exchange, 158 stocks advanced while 132 declined. Nearly 155 million shares were traded on the bourse, worth VND3.8 trillion (US$164 million). The benchmark index lost 0.17 per cent last week. Insurance, stock brokerages, real estate, petroleum and mining, retail and technology were among the best-performing sectors in the morning session. Those sector indices gained between 0.36 per cent and 0.76 per cent, data on vietstock.vn showed. In the morning, the VN-Index increased with the buying force focused on blue-chips such as Vietcombank (VCB), Vingroup (VIC) and PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS). In the afternoon session, the gaining trend in the morning session was narrowed because the selling force continued to increase in Vinhomes (VHM), Techcombank (TCB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB). The large-cap VN30-Index was up 0.34 per cent to end at 872.49 points with 18 of the 30 largest stocks by market value and trading liquidity progressing. On the Ha Noi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index dropped 0.20 per cent to end at 103.99 points. The northern market… Read full this story

