The border commune of Y Ty, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, is well-known as an ideal place to enjoy the dazzling beauty of terraced paddy fields and clouds as it is located on a rocky mountain with an altitude of more than 2,000m, leaning against Nhiu Co San mountain. Located in the heart of the spectacular Nhiu Co San mountain range, Y Ty Commune is situated at an altitude of over 2,000 metres above sea level in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province. The place is praised as the best terraced rice fields not only in Vietnam but also in the world. Photos: VNA Between late August and early September is the harvest time. It is also the time when the rice fields change colour into yellow. The whole field is covered with the honey-yellow color of the ripen rice and extending to the infinity. Between late August and early September is the harvest time. It is also the time when the rice fields change colour into yellow. The whole field is covered with the honey-yellow color of the ripen rice and extending to the infinity. Travelling to rice terraces in this time, visitors are definitely appealed… Read full this story
- StobFest organisers inviting stallholders to join week of community events
- Pellegrini insists Rice is England's best holding midfielder
- Rice: I turned off my phone after England decision fearing backlash
- Indy Power: Lemony Butter Bean and Rice Soup
- West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini insists he always had faith in Declan Rice
- Declan Rice: England choice 'toughest decision I have had to make so far'
- FIFA approves Declan Rice switch to England
- A closer look at new England midfielder Declan Rice
- Brian Rice challenges Hamilton to get two wins in a row for the first time this season
- Confirmed: FIFA approve Declan Rice's switch from Ireland to England
Season of ripening rice in Y Ty Commune have 300 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.