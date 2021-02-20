SCG launches touching video to preserve the environment

SCG’s latest commercial “Voice of Next Generation”, inspired by outstanding projects of students across the ASEAN, has rung the bell about the uprising waste pollution and called for community’s joined actions to preserve the planet for tomorrow. Nowadays, the world is under great pressure of waste from both daily lives and manufacturing. Annually, on a global scale, there are on average 300 million tonnes of plastic waste generated, and single-use plastics account for 40 per cent of the plastic produced. In Vietnam, about 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced of which only 27 per cent is being recycled. Moreover, Vietnam is facing a serious risk since the amount of plastic waste has increased by 200 per cent in 2018, according to figures by Ipsos Vietnam. Following its promise “Passion for Better”, SCG will continue to promote awareness on the circular economy in Vietnam, as well as continue to focus on human development to create a driving force for tomorrow’s development. Being a leading voice in sustainable development, SCG has been holding an annual Sustainable Development Symposium in Thailand to encourage collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst all stakeholders in the ASEAN region. In 2019, the company invited youth representatives… Read full this story

