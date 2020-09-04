Salt production to be developed

Farmers havest salt in Binh Thuan Province. The Government has approved a project to promote the sustainable development of the salt industry. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Linh Viet Nam will study and pilot combining salt production and tourism to promote the sustainable development of the salt industry. This was highlighted in the Government’s recently-approved salt industry development project for 2021-30. Viet Nam will combine salt production with tourism at villages including Thuy Hai (Thai Binh Province), Bach Long (Nam Dinh), Ho Do, Ky Ha – Hy Anh (Ha Tinh), Sa Huynh (Quang Ngai), Hon Khoi (Khanh Hoa) and Can Gio (HCM City). The project aims to develop the salt industry towards efficiency and sustainability, based on the advantages of localities with a history of salt production to increase productivity, quality and diversify salt products to meet domestic and export demand, through which the industry will create jobs and improve incomes of salt farmers. Viet Nam aims to have 14,500 hectares of salt farming with an output of 1.5 million tonnes per year by 2025. In the next five years, the focus will be on producing salt to meet domestic demand with healthy natural minerals and micronutrients with low NaCl content…. Read full this story

