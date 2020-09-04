Saigon Times – Greate Circle “Saigon Times – Great Circle” gifts anti-pandemic items to border guards in Mekong Delta The Saigon Times Friday, Sep 4, 2020,07:18 (GMT+7) “Saigon Times – Great Circle” gifts anti-pandemic items to border guards in Mekong DeltaThe Saigon Times Representatives of the An Giang Border Guard receive anti-pandemic items from the “Saigon Times – Great Circle” program – PHOTO: T.T. HCMC – Representatives of The Saigon Times Group, organizer of the “Saigon Times – Great Circle” program, on September 3 handed thousands of essential anti-pandemic products to the border guards of two Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang and Dong Thap to support them in the fight against Covid-19. An Giang Province shares the 100-kilometer-long borderline with Cambodia. Since March, soldiers have been working at 136 checkpoints day and night to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic as well as illegal immigration, according to Colonel Pham Van Phong from the Border Guard of the province. “Border guard forces have teamed up with local authorities to put over 3,000 immigrants under quarantine and handle more than 200 people who had entered the province illegally,” Colonel Phong said. Bad weather and the long borderline, coupled with the coronavirus outbreak, have caused multiple… Read full this story

“Saigon Times - Great Circle” gifts anti-pandemic items to border guards in Mekong Delta have 281 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.