Tracking Dutch Lady’s rise to top of global nutrition brands listVieON: A breakthrough to develop in the competition amongs entertainment OTTsUSAID Clean Cities, Blue Ocean issues call for grant applications to combat ocean plastics in VietnamVingroup gives the ministry of health DrAidTM software in support of Covid-19 prognosis assessmentPhở Burger – McDonald’s to celebrate Vietnam National Day. HCM CITY – Global credit rating agency AM Best has revised the outlook for PVI Insurance Corporation to positive from stable and kept ratings unchanged at B++ (Good) for Financial Strength Rating and bbb+ for Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating. The ratings reflect PVI Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. PVI Insurance also benefits from rating enhancement from HDI Global SE. The revised outlooks reflect operating performance metrics that have strengthened in recent years and now compare favorably with industry peers and global benchmarks. Underwriting performance has shown good stability over time, supported by robust earnings from profitable commercial and industrial business achieved through an ongoing focus on risk selection and expense control. While other major lines of businesses, including personal accident and motor insurance,… Read full this story

Robust earnings improve AM Best’s ratings outlook for PVI Insurance have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.