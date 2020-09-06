Quarry workers cling to cliffs for life in northern Vietnam

Many poor men have risked their lives toiling at quarries dotting northern and north-central provinces in Vietnam for a self-sufficient living or for rock to build a small house for their families, but not all of them return. Over recent years, newly built houses have sprouted up atop the rocky areas in the northern provinces of Dien Bien, Hoa Binh, and Ha Nam and the north-central province of Thanh Hoa. However, work remains unfinished in many other abodes as their owners, including many from ethnic minority groups, never return following fatal accidents at quarries scattered across the areas. The deceased victims, along with others who survive the blasts with severe injuries and life-long disabilities, are workers at the quarries, trying to scrounge up a living or stones to build or fix their humble homes. As the breadwinners of their families, the men’s deaths plunge their wives and young children into immense financial difficulty and a deep emotional void. Very few quarry workers can reach retirement even if they are fortunate enough not to be involved in accidents, as the occupational hazards they are constantly exposed to may take a toll on their health. Lurking perils The highly perilous job offers… Read full this story

