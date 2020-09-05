PV Gas North changes name to PV Gas LPG

Senior PVN and PV Gas officials attended a festive event to introduce the PetroVietnam Gas brand gas cylinders in Hanoi in 2019 With the new name, PV Gas LPG continues to undertake the task of trading in LPG products in the domestic market, with the system of warehouses, ports, terminals for extracting and charging LPG, and centers for repairing, painting and verifying gas cylinders. As one of the leading brands in supplying LPG products in the Vietnamese market, PV Gas LPG now accounts for the largest market share in the northern region and 20 percent of market share in the southern region (from Quang Nam Province to Ca Mau Province). The company’s products have won consumer trust during the past two decades. Thanks to its own growth and large assistance of PV Gas, the company ensures stable supply for the market, with the system of storages (Dung Quat LPG, Go Dau LPG and Thi Vai LPG), LPG filling stations, general agents and stores nationwide. The company’s products include 6kg, 12kg, 20kg, and 45kg gas cylinders using JIS G3116 SG255/SG295 steel originated from Japan and the Republic of Korea. In addition, gas cylinders made by the company are of international standards,… Read full this story

