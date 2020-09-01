CSR PV GAS builds new schools for children in remote regions By Minh Tam Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020,10:08 (GMT+7) PV GAS builds new schools for children in remote regionsBy Minh Tam A new kindergarten whose construction was funded by PV GAS in Dai Tu District, Thai Nguyen Province – PHOTO: COURTESY OF PV GAS HCMC – Every morning before going to the forest to collect wood, Tuan checks the date on his old calendar, counting each day to the school opening day. During seven years as a student, the boy has never been more excited to go back to school like now. This is because now he has a new school, which is very clean, beautiful and well equipped. Tuan’s new school, which was built on the premises of the old facility, was put into service at the end of the last school year. His teachers said the old school, which is the only secondary school in Thanh Tung Commune, Thanh Chuong District, Nghe An Province, was built dozens of years ago, so it had deteriorated badly, posing danger to the students and teachers during the rainy season. Not only Tuan, but also his teachers, classmates and parents were very happy when the new… Read full this story

