Infrastructure Public investment the only bright spot By Dang Linh Sunday, Sep 13, 2020,17:44 (GMT+7) Public investment the only bright spot By Dang Linh Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien subway project. In August, State investment was estimated at more than VND47.35 trillion, up 3.4% from July and 51.3% year-on-year – PHOTO: ANH QUAN The return of Covid-19 to Vietnam in late July left a negative impact on the economy in August, a clear sign of which was the falling index of industrial production and retail sales. Amidst the overall bleak picture, the bright spot was public investment further accelerated and inflation remained under control. The General Statistics Office recently released the macroeconomic indicators for August. Generally speaking, economic recovery seemed to have lost its momentum last month, when Covid-19 came back in some localities, according to Bao Viet Securities Company (BVSC). Specifically, on the supply side, the index of industrial production continued its recovery in August, picking up 3.5% against July. Overall, the index of industrial production in the first eight months of 2020 grew 2.2% year-on-year, slightly lower than the rate of 2.6% registered in the first seven months, and much lower than the 9.5% increase in the same period last year. Processing and manufacturing…

