Prime Minister orders investigation into school gate collapse that killed 3

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has extended his condolences to the families of three children killed by a school gate collapse that also injured three others at a primary school in Lào Cai Province on Monday. The site of the accident at Bản Phung Campus, Khánh Yên Thượng Primary School, Văn Bàn District, that killed three preschool and primary school students and injured three others. -VNA/VNS photo Thanh Hải On Monday afternoon, the iron gate of Bản Phung Campus, Khánh Yên Thượng Primary School, Văn Bàn District suddenly collapsed, killing three preschool and primary school students and injured three others. According to the people living nearby, the students were playing together and clinging to the 2m high school gate when it suddenly collapsed. The Prime Minister ordered the People's Committee of Lào Cai Province to direct agencies to give the best treatment to the injured students, investigate to find the causes of the accident, determine the responsibilities of concerned organisations and individuals, and report to the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Education and Training, the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities must inspect and review the quality of school facilities, especially in the rainy season, ensuring safety for students…

