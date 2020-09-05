EVN workers repairing 110kV-electric line. — VNA/VNS Vũ Thanh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s electricity supplier say they are confident they have the power to supply the whole country next year. Unless there are any extremely unusual problems at hydro plants, Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) believe they will be able to provide electricity for 2021. The remaining months of the year may be affected as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in construction and commercial industries. But as the country gets back on its feed, EVN forecasts power demand will also increase. To ensure sufficient power supply in 2021, EVN has plans in place to cope with extra demand. In the eight months this year, the national electric system has been safely and stably operating to ensure power supply in the context of complicated development of the pandemic. However demand grew lower than expected. The total electricity production of the whole system has reached 163.4 billion kWh, up 1.6 per cent compared to same period in 2019. The power use by industry and construction sectors only increased by 0.72 per cent over the same period in 2019 while electricity supplied for commercial services has decreased by 11.75 per… Read full this story

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN have 273 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.