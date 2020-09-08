Delegates at the exhibition On display were 120 posters selected from a drawing competition with the same title in 2016. They feature environmental protection activities by the VPA’s troops in recent years. The organizers hoped that through the exhibition, the Party, people and the armed forces will join hands in preserving the environment and dealing with climate change. At the exhibition, the organizers presented 56 prizes to top posters. The 1st and 3rd prizes went to the poster “Reducing global climate change to build a green living environment” by Dao Duc Loc from the Military University of Culture and Arts and the poster “The whole people and military join hands in preserving and growing forests” by Nguyen Manh Tien from the People’s Army Newspaper, respectively. Translated by Hoang Nam

Poster exhibition held in Hanoi have 209 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.