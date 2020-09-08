Other News PM speaks highly of AIPA’s contribution to ASEAN development The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020,18:12 (GMT+7) PM speaks highly of AIPA’s contribution to ASEAN developmentThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Speaking at the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) this morning, September 8, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed the important role of AIPA in maintaining peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the region over the past decades. Given the unpredictability of the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have united and closely collaborated to overcome difficulties. Phuc said it is now important that AIPA keeps contributing to promoting multilateralism, international connectivity, cooperation and respect for laws in the region. The prime minister said 2020 is an important year as it marks the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN Community. But the Covid-19 pandemic, which broke out early this year, has severely affected the region’s socio economic development. However, he believed that the ASEAN members’ unity and prompt cooperation would help them effectively resolve problems and the ASEAN would emerge even stronger. Vietnam has basically contained the pandemic and is… Read full this story

