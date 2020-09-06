PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply

Free clean water was provided to people in Linh Đàm Urban Area in Hà Nội last October as water supplied to the area by Đà River Clean Water Joint Stocks Company was found to be contaminated. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked ministries, agencies and stakeholders to complete legal frameworks and adopt new models and new technologies to ensure sufficient clean water. In a directive issued on August 28, PM Phúc emphasised the importance of clean water and urged ministries, agencies, organisations and individuals to improve awareness and take actions to protect water resources and supply works. Besides legal framework improvement, he also called for research, new investment models and new technologies to manage, operate and monitor water production and supply. He assigned the Ministry of Construction to develop a bill on clean water management next year. The ministry was also asked to develop a project on State water management with the private sector offering more opportunities to invest in the water sector. The participation of private investors in water production and supply projects is expected to solve the monopolies of water supply in some areas. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was asked to supervise clean water… Read full this story

