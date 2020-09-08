PM calls for better clean water supply

This is one of the contents of a directive issued late last month by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on strengthening management of clean water production and trading activities, ensuring safe and uninterrupted water supply. In Directive 34/CT-TTg, the Prime Minister asked ministries, agencies and stakeholders to complete legal frameworks and adopt new models and new technologies to ensure sufficient clean water. Water sources, water supply works, and clean water production, transmission and supply processes must be strictly and continuously monitored. (Photo for illustration: nangluongsachvietnam.vn) He emphasised the importance of clean water and urged ministries, agencies, organisations and individuals to improve awareness and take actions to protect water resources and supply works. Besides legal framework improvement, he also called for research, new investment models and new technologies to manage, operate and monitor water production and supply. He assigned the Ministry of Construction to develop a bill on clean water management next year. The ministry was also asked to develop a project on State water management with the private sector offering more opportunities to invest in the water sector. The participation of private investors in water production and supply projects is expected to solve the monopolies of water supply in some… Read full this story

