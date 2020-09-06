PM attends launch of VOV Australia in Sydney

Speaking at the launching ceremony, VOV General Director Nguyen The Ky said the VOV sets up a representative office in Australia as the country plays a significant part in external relations of Vietnam and ASEAN as well as links within the Indo-Pacific region. In addition, more than 300,000 Vietnamese are living and studying in Australia, he added. The VOV Australia was launched in Sydney on March 17 in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Australia has developed a strong relations and cooperation with Vietnam over the past four decades and is now an important partner in Vietnams foreign policy and comprehensive international integration strategy, Ky said, noting that VOVs representative office in Australia will be a news channel to popularize updates on Vietnams ties with Australia and New Zealand and the Vietnamese communities in these two countries. PM Phuc has been busy in an official visit to Australia and attending the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit which takes place from March 16-18. It is also an important occasion as Vietnam and Australia are celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year (February 26, 1973) and announced the establishment of the Strategic Partnership. The VOV is one of Vietnam’s largest… Read full this story

