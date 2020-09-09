Hog prices go down in the market when the local herd is expanded. — Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — The efficient re-herding of local pigs, imported pork and decreased meat consumption in lunar July have pushed hog prices down, contributing to stabilising the consumer price index. Nguyễn Văn Ninh, who owns a farm with some 2,000 pigs in Hưng Yên Province, sold his pigs for VNĐ76,000 (US$3.2) per kilo. “The prices have dropped recently. Compared to May when the prices reached their highest in the market at more than VNĐ100,000 per kilo, the prices are three fourths,” he told Việt Nam News. A representative in Hà Nam poultry and cattle wholesale market in the eponymous province told local media that: “The pig supply has increased a lot. On average, about 500-600 live pigs, or 15 per cent higher in quantity, are traded in the market” Nguyễn Văn Trọng director of the Department of Livestock Production, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), said he expected live hog prices would drop to VNĐ70,000 per kilo by the end of the year, more than 20 per cent lower from the high prices at some times of the year. “By the end of the third… Read full this story

Pig re-herding and lunar July push hog prices down have 289 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.