Phu Quoc real estate market to revive through new city status

An Thoi ward – the centre of a future metropolis In light of the plan, Phu Quoc city will have a natural area surpassing 575 square kilometres (the same size as Singapore), encompassing the two wards of Duong Dong and An Thoi, and six communes. Hon Thom commune will later be merged to An Thoi ward. As central urban subzones, Duong Dong and An Thoi will play the growth engine driving the development of the whole city. Along with this, with more than 2,518 hectares of space, Duong Dong will become an administrative centre as well as a gateway for international exchange, with an estimated population of 240,000 people by 2030. Meanwhile, with an area of more than 1,000ha, An Thoi (after including Hon Thom) is set to become a world-class port urban area, a trade, tourism, light industrial development hub, as well as a cultural and historical centre closely attached to local tradition, with a population of more than 70,000 people. The plan aims to expand the urban space in Phu Quoc, with An Thoi stretching to the southern pole of the island to encompass what is currently Hon Thom commune. After turning into a city, Phu Quoc’s urban… Read full this story

