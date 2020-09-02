The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and its bureau in Prague. At the exhibition Addressing the opening on September 1, Nguyen Vu Cuong, First Secretary for cultural affairs at the Embassy, said the exhibition aims to introduce Vietnam’s development achievements and highlight the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic. On display are 75 photos, representing 75 years of the heroic struggle and development history of Vietnam, as well as the country’s beauty, great potential, honest people, dynamic economy and hospitality and developed society. It also features the traditional friendship between the two nations through photos on late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the European country in the past, bilateral meetings of the two sides’ leaders, valuable support from the Czech people to Vietnam during its national construction and defence, and contributions by the Vietnamese community to the host country’s development. Taking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents, Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa highlighted the significance of the event, saying that the photos on important meetings and talks between Vietnamese and Czech leaders have manifested close relations between the two nations. The organizers said the… Read full this story

Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations have 270 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.