New Sun Pharmaceutical was one of the larger names caught red-handed According to a VIR source, National Phytopharma One Member Liability Co., Ltd. (Phytopharma), Pharmaceutical JSC of February 3 (F.T.Pharma), Vietnam Chemico-Pharmaceutical JSC, New Sun Pharmaceutical JSC, and Khuong Duy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are among top brands named on the list of violators of drug tender rules compiled by the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health (MoH). In a recent announcement, the DAV reviewed the reports of the departments of health in cities and provinces where violations have been detected since 2018. Specifically, Phytopharma was found to have signed no contracts to supply pharmaceuticals with Thanh Hai Dien Bien JSC and Thanh Hai General Clinic, thus breaking Articles 1 and 7 of Agreement No.1/TTK2 dated January 9, 2019 signed between Phytopharma and the Dien Bien Department of Health of the northern province of Dien Bien. The company also violated Notice No.06/TB-SYT dated January 2, 2019 on informing the results of the selection of bidders to supply drug packages in the 2019-2020 period. This July Phytopharma also signed a pharmaceutical distribution partnership with AstraZeneca Vietnam Co., Ltd. – one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the… Read full this story

Pharma violators in tender fiasco have 282 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.