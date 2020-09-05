During a recent visit to monitor the progress of the Thang Long Bridge maintenance work in Hanoi, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said the delay in bringing in experts and equipment from China has caused it to fall behind schedule.Project managers said the Chinese experts would not arrive before September 5, and could only begin work on September 20 after the two-week mandatory quarantine.The said since the bridge has to be reopened before the end of this year, foreign experts should be sent in small groups as early as possible.The VND270 billion ($11.7 million) project must go on and managers need to continue with other procedures instead of waiting for the experts, he added.It is one of several transport projects to suffer delays this year due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.The first metro line in Hanoi between Cat Linh and Ha Dong has seen several delays since February as Chinese experts have been unable to return to Vietnam after the Lunar New Year holidays in late January.The Ministry of Transport has sought permission for 150 of them to enter the country, but less than 40 have arrived so far.The metro can only begin operation after a safety evaluation is… Read full this story

Pandemic travel restrictions put the brakes on transport projects have 295 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.