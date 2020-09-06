Over 640 Vietnamese repatriated from Singapore, Republic of Korea

Photo for illustration The repatriation flight from Singapore operated by Vietjet Air carried over 240 passengers, all of whom were in particularly disadvantaged circumstances. Meanwhile, 405 passengers were on the flight from the RoK, operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines. Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the two flights to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Upon the Vietjet flight’s arrival at Can Tho International Airport and the Vietnam Airlines flight’s arrival at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, those on board received medical check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine sites in line with regulations. More overseas Vietnamese with disadvantages are set to be brought home in the time ahead basing on their aspirations, the pandemic’s developments and local quarantine capacity. Source: VNA

