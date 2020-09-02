One patient negative with COVID-19 dies

The Hòa Vang medical centre in Đà Nẵng City where a 67-year-old COVID-19 patient (known as Patient 764) who tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2 died on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Dũng HÀ NỘI — A COVID-19 patient from Đà Nẵng City who tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2 died on Tuesday. As the Ministry of Health said the death was not related to COVID-19, the country’s total fatalities due to the disease still stands at 34. The deceased was a 67-year-old man from Hải Châu District who was suffering from chronic renal failure, hypertension, and epidural hematoma, according to a report issued on Wednesday by the ministry’s COVID-19 prevention task force in Đà Nẵng. He tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the report said. He died on Tuesday night at Hòa Vang medical centre due to complications of underlying illnesses. The cause of death was identified as septic shock, irreversible multiorgan failure, pneumonia, chronic renal failure, hypertension, blood clotting disorders and severe exhaustion. — VNS

