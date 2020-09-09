Officials hold phone talk to discuss future defence co-operation

General Ngô Xuân Lịch, Minister of National Defense, yesterday had a phone call with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — General Ngô Xuân Lịch, Minister of National Defense, yesterday had a phone call with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh to evaluate the results of defence co-operation between the two sides in recent years and set out directions for future ties. Affirming that Cambodia attaches great importance to relations with Việt Nam, the Cambodian Minister of National Defence expressed sincere thanks to the Ministry of Defence and the Vietnamese Army for their support and assistance to the Cambodian Army in many fields, including timely sharing of experience and providing medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control. The Minister of National Defence of Cambodia congratulated the Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam for successfully organising ASEAN military-defence conferences as the latter took on the role of Chairman of ASEAN in 2020. For his part, Minister Ngô Xuân Lịch said Việt Nam would be ready to continue sharing experience and providing assistance to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute to… Read full this story
