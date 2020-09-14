No-shows and other fears: Daily life of food delivery workers in Vietnam

Incentivized by attractive offers and a low barrier to entry, ‘shippers’ — the localized term for motorbike delivery workers in Vietnam — are flocking to work for food delivery apps. Over the danger of unemployment, these workers would rather face the risks involved with their job any day. Dread of no-shows The shippers’ presence can be felt immediately in urban areas such as Ho Chi Minh City, where public landscapes are adorned with motorbike riders in brightly-colored uniforms that represent the brand they are working for. Viet Tam, a 28-year-old shipper from Binh Thanh District of Ho Chi Minh City, is still visibly upset talking about an incident that happened a month ago. On that day, he received an order for VND800,000 (US$35) worth of cakes from a high-end bakery. As stipulated by the delivery procedure, Tam needed to pay the full price for the order at the bakery’s end before collecting it — with a delivery fee added — from the customer. The customer, who did confirm his order via phone call prior to the delivery, vanished without a trace when Tam reached out to him to deliver the cakes. “I was so shocked I couldn’t even drive, since the amount… Read full this story

