Nation No new Covid-19 cases reported Thursday morning The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,08:28 (GMT+7) No new Covid-19 cases reported Thursday morningThe Saigon Times People wear face masks while doing exercises in a park – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam reported no fresh Covid-19 cases this morning, September 3, keeping the country's tally unchanged at 1,046. Among the total infections, 691 were community-transmitted cases, with 551 of them linked to the Danang Covid-19 hotspot since July 25, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Up to now, 746 patients have made a full recovery, while 34 Covid-19 patients have died including three who died after they had tested negative for Covid-19 for three or four times. Among the patients currently under medical treatment, more than 110 have tested negative for Covid-19 for one to three times, while eight patients are in very critical condition. Two patients are currently put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, including the 793rd patient at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the 416th patient at Hoa Vang field hospital in Danang City.

