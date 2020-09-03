No new cases, nine more recoveries on Thursday

Two COVID-19 patients in the northern province of Nam Định were announced to have recovered from the disease Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while nine patients have been given the all-clear. Four patients from Đà Nẵng’s Hoà Vang District medical centre – Patients 681, 800, 897, and 1026 – were declared free of the virus on Thursday, along with three patients from Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital, Patients 444, 843, and 985. Also today, two coronavirus patients in Nam Định have recovered, meaning that the northern province is free of active cases. The country’s total recoveries reached 755 today as the caseload remained at 1,046, with 35 deaths. The latest patient to succumb to the disease was an 83-year-old with a number of underlying health conditions including end-stage chronic renal failure, high blood pressure and temporary gastrointestinal bleeding, health authorities announced earlier this morning. She passed away at Hoà Vang medical centre. The cause of death has been recorded as COVID-19, complications of septicaemia in patients with end-stage chronic renal failure, artificial kidney cycle and increased blood pressure. Among patients remaining in treatment across Việt Nam, 24 have had their first… Read full this story

