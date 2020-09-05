Nation No fresh Covid-19 cases reported Saturday morning The Saigon Times Saturday, Sep 5, 2020,07:36 (GMT+7) No fresh Covid-19 cases reported Saturday morningThe Saigon Times Patients recovering from Covid-19 pose for a group photo at the Quang Nam Central General Hospital. Vietnam confirmed no new cases of Covid-19 Saturday morning, September 5 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam confirmed no new cases of Covid-19 this morning, September 5, leaving the country’s total coronavirus infections unchanged at 1,049 now, said the Health Ministry. As of today, the number of confirmed locally-transmitted cases is 691, with 551 cases reported since July 25 when the second wave hit, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. The steering committee added that 10 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition and require oxygen therapy or ventilators. Of the nation’s tally, 786 patients have made a full recovery while 35 others have died due to the novel coronavirus so far. Further, more than 43,000 people who came into close contact with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases or entered the country from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined. Share with your friends:
