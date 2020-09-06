Nation No fresh community-transmitted cases reported for three consecutive days The Saigon Times Sunday, Sep 6, 2020,06:48 (GMT+7) No fresh community-transmitted cases reported for three consecutive daysThe Saigon Times A local resident is seen wearing a face mask while onboard a bus to avoid Covid-19 infection. Vietnam has not recorded any new Covid-19 cases from community transmission for the third straight day – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has not recorded any new Covid-19 cases from community transmission for the third straight day, putting the country’s tally at 1,049 as of Sunday morning, September 6, said the Health Ministry. To date, 691 locally-transmitted coronavirus patients have been confirmed, with the number of cases recorded since July 25 accounting for 551. Of the country’s total infections, 805 have made a full recovery with the 19 latest recoveries being discharged from hospital on Saturday. Meanwhile, 35 have died due to Covid-19 so far. Among the 206 active cases, 27 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 24 twice, and 35 three times, according to the ministry’s national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Share with your friends:

No fresh community-transmitted cases reported for three consecutive days have 256 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.